If we learned one thing from Smash, it's that nothing can happen during tech rehearsal, not even engagements. "I'm in tech!"

Anyway, Gellar, Hannigan, Trachtenberg, Boreanaz, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, James Marsters, Seth Green, Charisma Carpenter, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof and Nicholas Brendon all reunited for an EW cover and interview honoring the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere. Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted on March 10, 1997 and ran for seven seasons across The WB and UPN.

"I'm so incredibly proud of what we all created," Gellar said during the reunion. "Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people."