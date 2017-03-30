A key person was missing from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion staged by Entertainment Weekly. And we're not talking about Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn, the Key, we're talking about Buffy Summers' Watcher, Rupert Giles. Anthony Stewart Head did not reunite with the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan and David Boreanaz, but it's not for lack of trying.
"So sad I couldn't join the reunion—wasn't for lack of trying—literally coincided with the tech rehearsal of Love In Idleness. Bummer x," Head tweeted. "EW have worked hard to have my presence felt - in a portrait on set and an interview. Here's to 20 years and a wonderful group of people x."
If we learned one thing from Smash, it's that nothing can happen during tech rehearsal, not even engagements. "I'm in tech!"
Anyway, Gellar, Hannigan, Trachtenberg, Boreanaz, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, James Marsters, Seth Green, Charisma Carpenter, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof and Nicholas Brendon all reunited for an EW cover and interview honoring the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere. Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted on March 10, 1997 and ran for seven seasons across The WB and UPN.
"I'm so incredibly proud of what we all created," Gellar said during the reunion. "Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people."
There's been chatter about Buffy spinoffs as the show wrapped up, but nothing ever came to fruition, but Head is still open to exploring his character should Joss Whedon be. A Giles spinoff was originally planned for 2008.
"You know what? I would do it. I would do anything to work with Joss again. He's a wonderful storyteller, a great director, and a lovely man," Head said when asked about a Giles spinoff. "I would love to, you know? Whether it's Ripper or something else..."