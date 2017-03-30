LeAnn Rimes and Anthony Anderson are making us laugh—and sing—for a very good cause.

The singer and the Black-ish star have teamed up for a new Stand Up To Cancer PSA that features them singing "Treasured Chest," a very catchy song about...breast exams!

And only E! News has the exclusive first look at their video.

"Mammography's like photography but just for your breasts," they croon in the country-inspired ballad. "For the best shot they'll need them compressed—squeeze!—between two plates, then they'll snap some x-rays."