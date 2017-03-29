Abby Lee Miller is breaking ties with the reality TV show that made her a household name.

E! News' Catt Sadler spoke to the Dance Moms star about her sudden resignation from the Lifetime program, where she addressed the dramatic series of events that catalyzed her final decision. She alleges that during a dance competition held last Sunday, producers betrayed their relationship by embarrassing her in front of more than 50 of her students from the Abby Lee Dance Company.

"Lifetime and Collins Avenue [Productions] and everybody they employ has zero respect for me, zero respect for my business," she shared, visibly emotional.

Miller then continued, "[A producer] had some lunatic woman, who I've never seen before, never met, never saw her kid dance, come and chase me through the audience. This woman wants to be on the TV show. She's doing everything this man tells her to do, which I think is sick, in front of everybody."