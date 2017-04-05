Jacqueline Lee/E!
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Have you tried wearing your lingerie in public?
It's a very of-the-moment trend. If you've been flirting with the idea of wearing your boudoir getup out and about, there's no better time to give it a whirl than during festival season. Risqué? Yes. However, if you pair your bralette, bodysuit or other sultry staple with something a little more daytime-friendly, you'll see just how easy it is to pull off.
One way to show a little less skin (but still feel sexy), is to layer a slinky cami over a basic T-shirt. Pick any color you want; just keep it neutral—so that your cami stands out. You can pair the look with your go-to jeans or a flirty pair of shorts—your choice. And don't forget to play up the flirty vibes with statement accessories, like oversized, cat-eye sunnies and lace-up booties.
Shop the Look: Topshop White T, Madewell Vintage Jeans, Brandi Melville Blush Lace Top, Mercer Edit Lace Front Angle Boots, BP White Sunglasses
Jacqueline Lee/E!
One way to pull of the lacy trend is to really go for it and match your top to your bottoms. However, the trick to making it not look like a PJ set is to pick a more fashion-forward style of shorts, like culottes. Then all you have to do is give the look a lived-in feel by adding outdoorsy accessories like a sturdy denim jacket and leather ankle boots.
Shop the Look: Madewell Denim Jacket, Brandi Melville Black Lace Bralette, Leith Black Culotte Shorts, Mercer Edit Black Studded Cowboy Ankle Boots
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Bodysuits are sexy by design—there's no arguing with that. If you want to take it even further, try one with a little mesh paneling. Then simply team it with some low-key denim shorts, which suddenly makes it daytime-appropriate. But since you're taking a risk, go all the way by throwing on some fishnet stockings and, of course, some super-trendy, furry slides. Just keep everything monochromatic (cutoffs aside), since you're mixing textures.
Shop the Look: Cosabella Bodysuit , DKNY Fishnet Nylons, Levi Wedge Fit Denim Shorts, Steve Madden Black Soft Slide, Small Black Leather Shoulder Bag
Sexy and classy, just what you were going for!
Hair and Makeup: Suzie Kim
Styled by: Denise Borrego
Model: CESD Talent Agency