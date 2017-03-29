If you thought Charo was passionate on the Dancing With the Stars ballroom floor, you haven't seen anything yet.

E! News has learned that the fiery flamenco guitarist is threatening to give up her mirrorball trophy dreams and walk away from the competition altogether. "Charo was super upset this week about her scoring and she feels like she's being treated and scored very unfairly," our source told us. "She is seriously upset."

In the two weeks of competition, Charo has earned a 21 and a 25 out of 40 from the judges, and she saw herself nearly eliminated at the end of week two when she was the last dancer revealed to be safe. Chris Kattan was ultimately eliminated. It was after that brush with elimination that the star took her complaints to producers.