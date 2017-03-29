If you thought Charo was passionate on the Dancing With the Stars ballroom floor, you haven't seen anything yet.
E! News has learned that the fiery flamenco guitarist is threatening to give up her mirrorball trophy dreams and walk away from the competition altogether. "Charo was super upset this week about her scoring and she feels like she's being treated and scored very unfairly," our source told us. "She is seriously upset."
In the two weeks of competition, Charo has earned a 21 and a 25 out of 40 from the judges, and she saw herself nearly eliminated at the end of week two when she was the last dancer revealed to be safe. Chris Kattan was ultimately eliminated. It was after that brush with elimination that the star took her complaints to producers.
ABC
"She was telling producers that she doesn't like how they're underscoring her and she feels like she's been treated so badly so she was threatening to quit," our source continued. The producers were ultimately able to walk her back off the ledge, but we hear the threat still stands "unless they started scoring her performances more fairly."
Our sources tell us that the question of fairness remains a sensitive subject among the cast. Between Heather Morris' dance background, Len Goodman's rather harsh critiques during Monday night's taping, and questions about who else among the stars has previous dance experience, we're told tensions are high.
When E! News spoke with Charo and her partner Keo Motsepe immediately after she was spared from elimination, she didn't hold back about her disappointment over how the night went—and not just for herself. "I was very upset that they kicked out Chris," she said. "I was about to make a deal. I go, and he stays. But I don't think the rules allow that. He tried very hard and it's so beautiful. Also, I was very upset that they gave [better scores] to Mr. T."
A rep for Charo tells E! News, "Charo loves ABC and DWTS and she appreciates the opportunity afforded to her to be a part of the show." Request for comment from ABC was not immediately returned.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.