Bare butts and Instagram apparently go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Jay Cutler is the latest male celeb to show off his bottom on Instagram—thanks to his wife Kristin Cavallari's profile—giving followers a sneak peek of what's underneath his football uniform. The former Chicago Bears player is far from the first male to put some of his assets on display. In fact, it seems like poppin' that booty is all the rage on social media these days.
Here are six other stars who dared to bare their butts on social media:
John Legend: With some sneaky assistance from wife Chrissy Teigen, the "All of Me" singer nearly showed all of him when Teigen posted a photo of him standing in the buff with his backside facing the camera. Of course, Teigen's leg was strategically placed so as not to reveal too much, but the messaged was well received.
Justin Bieber: Among the Biebs' many antics includes the time he dropped trou on a boat. He was pointing at some beautiful scenery, but let's be honest, the scenery was his backside.
Tom Schwartz: The Vanderpump Rules star bared his bottom on Instagram during a cast trip to Hawaii shortly after he and Katie Maloney got engaged. Taken on his hotel balcony, the picture shows Shwartz overlooking a marina pointing at all the yachts. "Bootleg Bieber," he captioned online. "#Hawaii #PumpRules #Paradise."
Cody Simpson: When the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was dating Gigi Hadid, the supermodel snapped a pic of him completely naked. "Free. throwback to Sunday morning on the coast after a big one. surfed out too. how bout that tan. taken by bae," he captioned the picture.
Tyler Hubbard: The Florida Georgia Line singer took a few months off from Instagram, so to announce his grand return he posted a picture of himself with his pants down. "I'm BAAAACCCCKKKKK," he wrote.
Josh Brolin: While this wasn't technically a butt photo per se, the 49-year-old actor did share a picture of himself totally naked, so we're including it. "Once upon a time, there was a dude who didn't give a..." he captioned the naked pic, sitting on a chair outside a red trailer in the middle of Joshua Tree National Park.
