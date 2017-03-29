But even though Jolie vs. Pitt dragged on into the new year, there were glimmers of hope that not all was lost.

Brad had stayed at the family's chateau in France for Thanksgiving while Angie was with the kids in America, but a month later relations had normalized enough a so that he was able to carve out some holiday-themed quality time with the children for Christmas.

Moreover, the recently tense relationship between the Fury star and son Maddox seemed to be thawing since the 15-year-old initially didn't join his siblings on a visit with their dad in the first month after their mom filed for divorce on Sept. 19.

And then there was Jolie's return to the spotlight, when she took the whole brood to Cambodia last month for the premiere of her latest directorial effort, the documentary First They Killed My Father (on which Maddox worked with his mom studying the history of his birth country)—an indicator that in the end she didn't want this divorce drama to fly out of her control any more than Pitt did.