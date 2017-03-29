HGTV
Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, stars of HGTV's Property Brothers, are both in relationships—one is actually engaged!—but they still live together.
The Property Brothers, approaching 40, bewildered fans in 2012 when, after Drew's now-fiancée, Linda Phan, moved in and Jonathan didn't move out. Phan, who works as a creative director for their company, has a perfectly reasonable explanation for their decision.
"People were always like, 'Isn't that weird?' But there's an ease to it," Phan tells People. "You wake up and you go to work. It's nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with."
For what it's worth, Phan and Drew bought a place of their own in Los Angeles, while Jonathan and his girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, remain in Toronto. Kuznetsov, 28, also works for Scott Entertainment as a producer. The Property Brothers do, however, own a place together in Las Vegas, which they consider a "family compound."
Drew, who proposed in December, is looking forward to not only starting his life with his fiancée but also adding to their lives! "I've always been focused on work, so to have this beautiful woman in my life and knowing we're going to get married, it's amazing," he tells People. "I'm definitely looking forward to having kids. Linda and I have talked about it, and we've considered adopting."
Jonathan is looking ahead to his future too, where he also sees kids in the picture. "I love kids, and I get along great with kids," Jonathan adds. "Plus I'm very immature, so that helps."
But for right now, they're as content as can be. "If I had to picture what a joyous life is, it would be working with my family [and] having a beautiful partner who supports me and has her own passions," Jonathan tells the magazine.
"This is it," adds Drew. "This is happiness."