Mel B is leaving any family drama at home according to her America's Got Talent judges.
While coping with her divorce from Stephen Belafonte, the former Spice Girls member is showing signs of strength as auditions continue across the country.
"She is a very strong woman and a very wonderful, good-hearted, great daughter and mom," Howie Mandel shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi as the search for a $1 million act continues. "I'm amazed at the strength and professionalism that she brings to the desk even though her heart is broken when she walks away and she's at home."
Heidi Klum believes work has been a good distraction for her co-worker and friend. Instead of dwelling on any relationship drama, Mel B is being treated to a wide variety of contestants including singers, dance teams, magicians and more.
NBC
"I think it was probably great that we're working so many hours every day to get personal things off her mind a little bit plus we're all very supportive," she shared. "I love her dearly and she's hanging in there. She's good."
Perhaps the most honest co-worker is the one and only Simon Cowell. In the midst of auditions, the judge admitted that Mel B is going to get through any personal hurdles.
"She is a trooper. I got to hand it to her," he shared with E! News. "I've spoken to her about it. She's fine. I think this is a good distraction for her so she'll be okay."
Viewers will see a new face when the twelfth season of America's Got Talent returns this summer to NBC.
E! News recently confirmed that supermodel and America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks will emcee the upcoming season.
"Since I was a little girl, I've been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible. I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone's home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true," she shared in a statement to E! News. "I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed. And maybe I'll get one or two performers to smize for the audience!"
(E! News and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)