Mel B is leaving any family drama at home according to her America's Got Talent judges.

While coping with her divorce from Stephen Belafonte, the former Spice Girls member is showing signs of strength as auditions continue across the country.

"She is a very strong woman and a very wonderful, good-hearted, great daughter and mom," Howie Mandel shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi as the search for a $1 million act continues. "I'm amazed at the strength and professionalism that she brings to the desk even though her heart is broken when she walks away and she's at home."

Heidi Klum believes work has been a good distraction for her co-worker and friend. Instead of dwelling on any relationship drama, Mel B is being treated to a wide variety of contestants including singers, dance teams, magicians and more.