Mila Kunis has hit the jackpot when it comes to her children's brother-sister bond.

More than three months after welcoming her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher, the actress headed to CinemaCon in Las Vegas to talk about her latest projects.

Before teasing fans about the highly anticipated Bad Moms sequel, however, Mila revealed new details about how her oldest child is embracing a new baby in the house.

"She loves it. She loves her brother," Mila gushed to E! News exclusively. "She wants him to sleep in her room and doesn't get jealous or envious. She's great. We got very lucky."

As so many moms know, having kids makes it a whole lot trickier to schedule date nights with your husband or quality girl time with your gal pals.