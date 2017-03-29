Is Something Going on With Kylie Jenner and Tyga?

If you follow Kylie Jenner on any of her social media platforms, there's never been a lack of photos or videos when it comes to showing her longtime boyfriend, Tyga, some love.

However, fans of the lip-kit maven have increasingly noticed the rapper's absence in her Snapchats and Instagram lately. In fact, the last photo she posted with him was a Snapchat on March 8. The last time they were even spotted out in public together was on March 13, heading to a dinner and a movie with her family.

The only other hint of the usually inseparable duo hanging out recently was on March 19th when Kylie was Snapchatting with Heather Sanders—Tyga's BFF King Trell's fiancée—and it looked like Tyga was maybe in the background...but even that's not for sure.

So what's the deal? Have they called it quits again?