Is Something Going on With Kylie Jenner and Tyga?

If you follow Kylie Jenner on any of her social media platforms, there's never been a lack of photos or videos when it comes to showing her longtime boyfriend, Tyga, some love.
However, fans of the lip-kit maven have increasingly noticed the rapper's absence in her Snapchats and Instagram lately. In fact, the last photo she posted with him was a Snapchat on March 8. The last time they were even spotted out in public together was on March 13, heading to a dinner and a movie with her family.
The only other hint of the usually inseparable duo hanging out recently was on March 19th when Kylie was Snapchatting with Heather Sanders—Tyga's BFF King Trell's fiancée—and it looked like Tyga was maybe in the background...but even that's not for sure.
So what's the deal? Have they called it quits again?
Though we can't be completely sure of their status, we do know some things appear to be slightly different as of late.
For example, a source tells E! News the rapper moved into a new home in the Hollywood Hills last week where we're told he's "been partying and having people over every night."
The insider also noted, "There's been no sign of Kylie."
On Friday night, Tyga was spotted out at the newest Los Angeles hot-spot Avenue Nightclub, and Kylie was nowhere to be found in his VIP section.
He was seen out again the very next night at his go-to nightclub 1Oak in L.A. He partied into the wee hours of the morning before hopping on a plane to Las Vegas Sunday to kick off his Daylight Beach Club residency and the launch of Lit Sundays.
Kylie was not by his side for any of the events over the weekend. Rather, she posted an Instagram, posing inside an orange Lamborghini and took to Snapchat to share videos hanging out with her girlfriends and having some sort of dance party.
Putting aside their noticeable time apart, we also need to remember the couple's rocky on-again, off-again history.
They first broke up in November of 2015 (on Tyga's 26th birthday) after "things got messy," a source told us at the time.
"They are on a break," the insider revealed. "Kylie wants time to just be by her self and do her. Tyga is not giving up as that's his one and only lady."
However, the following day, Kylie took to Snapchat to share a post while holding her man's hand. "Everyone needs to chill," she wrote across the photo. They proved they were officially back on by stepping out at the 2015 American Music Awards just a few days after that.
In May 2016, a similar situation went down.
A source confirmed their second breakup to E! News in mid-May, saying, "It's been a long time coming" as all of their relationship drama finally "took a toll." Another source simply noted that their romance is "complicated."
A little over a month later, in June, we found out they were "definitely, officially, 100% back on."
Not only were they spotted showing major PDA at Khloe Kardashian's birthday party, but they weren't holding back from getting lovey-dovey on social media either.
"They needed a reset," another insider told us about their rekindling. "Ky is happy. She feels like she needed the time apart but it's fate."
Perhaps this time apart is just another opportunity to reset, or perhaps the two are doing just as fine as ever and this is much ado about nothing.
As is always the case with Kylie and Tyga, only time will tell.