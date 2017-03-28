It's been a little over a month since the news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's steamy romance was first brought to light and the couple has been heating up ever since.

In the span of just a matter of weeks, the duo has traveled to two different coasts, met one another's family, been on countless romantic dates and even worked on their fitness together.

And while that may seem a bit, well, fast for your average couple, it seems as though these two are head-over-heels for each other and not letting anything get in their way.

"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source told E! News over the weekend before adding, "They went from 0 to 100 real quick." Wait, was that a nod to J.Lo's last fling with Drake? Why, of course it was.

But back to the newly dubbed couple, J-Rod…