It's been a little over a month since the news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's steamy romance was first brought to light and the couple has been heating up ever since.
In the span of just a matter of weeks, the duo has traveled to two different coasts, met one another's family, been on countless romantic dates and even worked on their fitness together.
And while that may seem a bit, well, fast for your average couple, it seems as though these two are head-over-heels for each other and not letting anything get in their way.
"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source told E! News over the weekend before adding, "They went from 0 to 100 real quick." Wait, was that a nod to J.Lo's last fling with Drake? Why, of course it was.
But back to the newly dubbed couple, J-Rod…
These world-renowned celebs aren't new to famous coupledom status, and they're both not afraid to go all in for each new relationship they enter.
In fact, Jenny from the Block herself famously once said: "I'm a hopeless romantic and passionate person when it comes to love."
If we consider that, it all adds up, right? The mother of two has already let the MLB star into her life in many ways, and vice versa.
And if there ever was a sign that the two are getting closer than ever behind the spotlight, it's how public they're being in, err, public.
Xposure / AKM-GSI, MiamiPIXX/VEM/FAMEFLYNET
Make no mistake about it, J-Rod is doing nothing to hide their relationship from the limelight.
Over the course of the last few days, the new duo has hit up some of Los Angeles' most seen-or-be-seen hot spots for lunch and dinner.
They've also been seemingly inseparable in recent weeks between luxurious trips to the Bahamas and hangout sessions with A-Rod's sister, Susy Dunand.
Now, now…we know what you're thinking, things are moving too fast, right? Well, a separate source assures us that J.Lo is being measured about diving head first into another highly publicized relationship (despite what it may seem).
"Jennifer likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age," the insider shared. "Jennifer is really into Alex but still just going with it and learning about him. This very likely may turn into a relationship."
Only time will tell what's in store for this good looking pair, but it's refreshing to see the twosome enjoy getting to know each other in the most fabulous ways possible, right?