"I got sick of the sound of my own voice: it was time to go away and grow up a bit," the Bridget Jones star told British Vogue a few months before her grand return to the screen in Bridget Jones' Baby, her first film in six years. "As a creative person, saying no to that wonderful once-in-a-lifetime project is hard. But I was fatigued and wasn't taking the time I needed to recover between projects, and it caught up with me."

The Oscar winner wanted to pop her own celebrity bubble, for both personal and professional benefit.

"I found anonymity, so I could have exchanges with people on a human level and be seen and heard, not be defined by this image that precedes me when I walk into a room," she continued. "You cannot be a good storyteller if you don't have life experiences, and you can't relate to people."