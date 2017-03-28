Paramount Pictures
This is the reunion we want.
It's been nearly four decades since Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta attended Rydell High, but as the 40th anniversary of Grease approaches next year, it seems one Pink Lady and Greaser are planning their big return.
Before accepting the Icon Award at the Fame Awards in Las Vegas, Newton-John hinted at a reunion with her Danny Zuko counterpart for 2018.
"We are thinking up ways. Nothing to announce yet," she told The Mirror. "Forty years anniversary of Grease, which I can't believe. Time goes so fast. It is so exciting."
Whatever that reunion ends up looking like, it may mark one of the Australian star's final performances.
"As time goes on, I think of doing less and having more time off," she told The Mirror. However, she was quick to point out her own fibs.
"Every year for the last 20 years, I thought I was retiring and then somebody would say, ‘How about this?' and it's like, ‘Oh, that looks fun,' or ‘How about this?' Things that I would never think about."
If there's any reason to delay retirement, it's definitely a reunion between Sandy and Danny. All together now: those summmmerrrr nightssssssss.