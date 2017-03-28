This is the reunion we want.

It's been nearly four decades since Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta attended Rydell High, but as the 40th anniversary of Grease approaches next year, it seems one Pink Lady and Greaser are planning their big return.

Before accepting the Icon Award at the Fame Awards in Las Vegas, Newton-John hinted at a reunion with her Danny Zuko counterpart for 2018.

"We are thinking up ways. Nothing to announce yet," she told The Mirror. "Forty years anniversary of Grease, which I can't believe. Time goes so fast. It is so exciting."