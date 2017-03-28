EXCLUSIVE!

Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Does Benson Have a New No. 2?

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jane Fonda

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eden

Reality Contestants Abandoned in Wilderness After Show Is Canceled

Billy Eichner

American Horror Story Fresh Blood Alert! Billy Eichner Tapped for Season 7 Role

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

NBC

Jimmy Cooper, how could you? The O.C. veteran Tate Donovan guest stars in "Net Worth," the Wednesday, March 29 episode of Law & Order: SVU as Eli Colton, the "king of Wall Street" and naturally, he's up to no good.

In the exclusive preview below, meet Donovan's Eli and Missy Peregrym's top-level investment banker. He's her billionaire client and it seems the two had a night together, but Peregrym's character remembers it differently, so she seeks out the Special Victims Unit. Lt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her crew have a long history of taking on high-profile clients. You better watch out Eli!

Photos

Mariska Hargitay Steps Behind the Camera for Law & Order: SVU's 400th Episode

Meanwhile, is there a new sergeant for the squad? The preview above also features Detective Carisi (Peter Scanavino) pestering Det. Tutuola (Ice T) about the status of his sergeant exam. Fin would be a good No. 2 for Benson...

Other guest stars in "Net Worth" include Jordan Bridges, Will Brill, Kevin O'Rourke and Erika Sweany.

The long-running NBC drama recently celebrated its 400th episode with Hargitay at the helm as director.

"When I shot the 400th episode, I didn't download it…I was directing, so my hair was on fire, I had so much going on. I was so focused, I couldn't really take it in," Hargitay told us at the party for the 400th episode. "Last night when I thought about seeing Dick and seeing this night, it was like the floodgates opened…It's 18 years…I'm just so overwhelmed and filled with gratitude and pride with what we've accomplished…"

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Law And Order: Special Victims Unit , Mariska Hargitay , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again