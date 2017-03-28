Jimmy Cooper, how could you? The O.C. veteran Tate Donovan guest stars in "Net Worth," the Wednesday, March 29 episode of Law & Order: SVU as Eli Colton, the "king of Wall Street" and naturally, he's up to no good.

In the exclusive preview below, meet Donovan's Eli and Missy Peregrym's top-level investment banker. He's her billionaire client and it seems the two had a night together, but Peregrym's character remembers it differently, so she seeks out the Special Victims Unit. Lt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her crew have a long history of taking on high-profile clients. You better watch out Eli!