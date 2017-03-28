NBC
Jimmy Cooper, how could you? The O.C. veteran Tate Donovan guest stars in "Net Worth," the Wednesday, March 29 episode of Law & Order: SVU as Eli Colton, the "king of Wall Street" and naturally, he's up to no good.
In the exclusive preview below, meet Donovan's Eli and Missy Peregrym's top-level investment banker. He's her billionaire client and it seems the two had a night together, but Peregrym's character remembers it differently, so she seeks out the Special Victims Unit. Lt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her crew have a long history of taking on high-profile clients. You better watch out Eli!
Meanwhile, is there a new sergeant for the squad? The preview above also features Detective Carisi (Peter Scanavino) pestering Det. Tutuola (Ice T) about the status of his sergeant exam. Fin would be a good No. 2 for Benson...
Other guest stars in "Net Worth" include Jordan Bridges, Will Brill, Kevin O'Rourke and Erika Sweany.
The long-running NBC drama recently celebrated its 400th episode with Hargitay at the helm as director.
"When I shot the 400th episode, I didn't download it…I was directing, so my hair was on fire, I had so much going on. I was so focused, I couldn't really take it in," Hargitay told us at the party for the 400th episode. "Last night when I thought about seeing Dick and seeing this night, it was like the floodgates opened…It's 18 years…I'm just so overwhelmed and filled with gratitude and pride with what we've accomplished…"
Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
