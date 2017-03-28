Michelle Pfeiffer Explains Her Disappearance From Hollywood

After a stint in stenography school, Pfeiffer worked as a cashier at a supermarket. It didn't take long before the job made her "frustrated" and she searched for a career with more purpose. "I remember distinctly standing in the check stand in a fit of desperation and wanting to tell one of these customers where they could shove this cantaloupe. I thought to myself, 'What do you want to do with the rest of your life?'" the 58-year-old Scarface star recalls. "And it was acting."

But in the back of her mind, Pfeiffer must have known she was destined to be an actress—right? "I guess I did. I must have been a very dramatic child. Because my mother used to call me 'my little actress.' And maybe that's it," she concedes. "I'm discovering this for the first time."