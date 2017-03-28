Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Play in a Poppy Field

This is no spring fling.
On Monday, Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner showed fans their romance is in full bloom by sharing a series of pictures amongst the poppies with their combined 3.6 million Instagram followers. The couple, who met as co-stars on the second season of Fox's Scream Queens, spent the afternoon at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. Both Billie and Taylor made plenty of puns in their photos, with the latter star captioning one image, "#PoppyLockNdropit." In another shot, Lourd cuddled up to her boyfriend and joked, "#itspoppyingoff in tha #selfields."
Taylor also made fun of his outfit and his impromptu photo shoot with Bllie. "Bright orange jacket. Field of orange poppies. Coincidence?" the 25-year-old actor asked. "You'll never know."
In one of her solo shots, Billie jokingly wrote, "I went to the poppy reserve and all I got was this bizarre pic of me in a kimono making a mildly awkward face surrounded by 4ish dying poppies." The 24-year-old actress captioned the image "#findingthefunny," which she's been doing since the December 2016 deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.
Billie skipped the actresses' public memorial service Saturday.
Prior to the event, the actress' uncle, Todd Fisher, spoke to E! News about the tribute ceremony. "This event is not just being done for Debbie and Carrie's friends; this is being done for their fans also," he said. "Because of Debbie and her connection to her fans, and Carrie and her connection to her fans, we thought it was very important to create an event that would be able to give them all an outlet and a place to express. I know that's what my mother would want and I know that's what Carrie would want, so we created this forum so that everybody could participate, say their goodbyes and have some closure." He added, "The people involved, they're not all super famous people, so it's a mixture of people that just were in their lives."
"It's going to just be a very meaningful tribute to them," he told E! News, "and I think it's going to be more positive than anything else. I think everybody will be on a major roller coaster ride."
More than 1,200 family members, fans and friends turned up for the event at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in L.A.. Attendees included actors Dan Aykroyd, Joely Fisher and Rene Russo. The 90-minute ceremony featured montages, set to music by Star Wars composer John Williams, showcasing the actresses' careers, family photos, humanitarian work and interviews.
The public memorial also included an appearance by R2-D2 and performances by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles and tap dancers from Debbie Reynolds Dance Studios. James Blunt, one of Fisher's friends, premiered the song "I'm Here to Let You Go" during a slideshow.
As Todd told E! News just before the ceremony began, "This certainly is our sendoff." While Carrie and Debbie's deaths were sudden, he said, "There are no words that are unspoken between any of us. We had a very strong love; there are no goodbyes. We shall all meet again."