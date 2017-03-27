Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Jennifer Lopez and Nick Jonas are talking about working alongside each other in Bye Bye Birdie.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month, J.Lo revealed that Jonas is on her dream list of possible actors to take on the role of heartthrob Conrad Birdie in the upcoming NBC live musical adaptation of the 1963 movie.
And now, the "Jealous" singer tells me that he and Lopez have actually talked about him joining the project. Lopez, who will play secretary Rosie Alvarez, is the only actor currently attached to the project.
"I don't know if it's going to happen or not," Jonas said while promoting Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I love Jen, but we'll see. I'm not sure. It could happen."
Jonas' Jumanji co-star Jack Black joked, "I wanna know what's up with J.Lo. What's going on? Look, he's getting a little red. He's blushing a little bit."
Lopez said on WWHL that she has discussed Jonas with her producers and NBC execs. (E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
"His name has come up, just so you know," she said. "We're talking about a lot of different people right now."
Jonas is no stranger to live musical theater. He has appeared on Broadway in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast and Annie Get Your Gun as well as in the 2012 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
Jonas and Black were joined on the red carpet tonight by co-star Karen Gillan. Dwayne Johnson made a surprise to help introduce the premiere new Jumanji footage.
Black told the audience that filming in Hawaii isn't as luxurious as one might think. "The truth is it was pure hell because if you go deep into the Hawaiian Islands in the nooks and crannies in between, it's pretty hellish," the funny man said. "The mosquitoes, the heat, the hellish terrain. A lot of people make a big deal about how brave it was for Leonardo DiCaprio to brace the ice-cold tundra in The Revenant but I don't wanna hear his whining. You try to make a movie in Hawaii. We got centipedes nipping at the sack."
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is in theaters on Dec. 22.