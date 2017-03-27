A&E
We are hereby starting a petition to get Rihanna on more TV shows.
We'd also be happy to see her in more horror movies, because tonight she took an iconic horror movie moment and made it a different kind of iconic—the only kind of iconic that can come from Rihanna stepping out of the scene with a "Screw this s--t!"
That is, in fact, exactly what she did when we thought she was about to be murdered in the fashion of Psycho's most infamous scene, where Marion (originally played by Janet Leigh, now played by Rihanna) gets murdered in the shower.
This time, however, Marion just takes a shower, and then she gets out of the shower, saying "screw this s--t" as she goes. Instead, Norman (Freddie Highmore) kills her cheating boyfriend Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols), and Marion gets to leave completely unharmed.
So not only did Rihanna just help subvert the tropey image of the beautiful young woman dying naked in the shower, but she did it with exactly the kind of flare we'd expect Rihanna to do it with, and gave us this GIF.
Literally the only thing that could have made this moment better was if Rihanna had also taken a swig from a sparkly shower flask as she got the hell out of that murder shower.
Bates Motel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on A&E.