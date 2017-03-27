Say it ain't so, Adele…

During the middle of her final sold-out show in New Zealand, the Grammy winner opened up to the audience about her personal struggles with touring around the globe.

Even though the singer has no problem filling up stadium arenas for months on end, it seems as though the newlywed isn't too fond of the grueling gig.

"Touring isn't something I'm good at," she shared with the audience last night. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."