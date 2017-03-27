Say it ain't so, Adele…
During the middle of her final sold-out show in New Zealand, the Grammy winner opened up to the audience about her personal struggles with touring around the globe.
Even though the singer has no problem filling up stadium arenas for months on end, it seems as though the newlywed isn't too fond of the grueling gig.
"Touring isn't something I'm good at," she shared with the audience last night. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."
The always-candid star never shies away from wearing her heart on her sleeve whether she's onstage or being interviewed by countless magazines over the years.
So her latest revelation comes as a slight shock for those who eagerly await to see the "Hello" crooner in person.
"I don't know if I will ever tour again," she added before concluding with one heartfelt thought.
"The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."
So, was it a coincidence that the sky opened up at Mt. Smart Stadium during Adele's announcement and rained down on the understandably distraught crowd? No, absolutely not. That's heaven's way of sobbing at the mere thought of never seeing Adele perform around the world ever again.
While we'll have to wait and see if her thoughts become a sad, sad reality, a lucky few (ha, few thousand) will be on hand to witness Adele at Wembley Stadium for the final leg of her 15-month tour.
Adele Live will conclude in the first week of July and let's all hope it's not the last we see of her. After all, who else is going to give us life after a bat crashes the stage, or a Spice Girls cover or even a speech on her love of all things Brangelina?
No one but Adele.