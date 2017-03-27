Scarlett Johansson knows life as a working mom isn't always the easiest.

E! News caught up with the actress while promoting her new film Ghost in the Shell, where she dished on the importance of prioritizing her 3-year-old daughter Dorothy Dauriac over work-related commitments and stresses.

"Even when I was shooting [Ghost in the Shell] I was still nursing," she shared. "That is a very grounding [thing.] If you ever needed to return to yourself, that is a pretty wonderful way to come back to yourself when you go home."

Scarlett, who co-parents her little girl with recent ex Romain Dauriac, "You have to leave all that work stuff behind and be able to present with your kid. I am very thankful that's my reality at the end of the day."