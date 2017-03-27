If you thought Dancing With the Stars was a cakewalk, well, think again. In the above video, see the moment that sidelined Maksim Chmerkovskiy from week two of the competition. Maks, who is partnered with Glee star Heather Morris, will sit out the second week of competition with Alan Bersten dancing in his place with Heather.

"I think something went down," Maks said while hopping on one foot. Heather's face says it all.

"It's my calf muscle. F—k. It just felt like something hit it…I can't stand on it," he said. "This is not good."