If you thought Dancing With the Stars was a cakewalk, well, think again. In the above video, see the moment that sidelined Maksim Chmerkovskiy from week two of the competition. Maks, who is partnered with Glee star Heather Morris, will sit out the second week of competition with Alan Bersten dancing in his place with Heather.
"I think something went down," Maks said while hopping on one foot. Heather's face says it all.
"It's my calf muscle. F—k. It just felt like something hit it…I can't stand on it," he said. "This is not good."
The duo were rehearsing the jive. Right now Dancing With the Stars and Maks are taking the injury one day at a time.
"Sorry I was MIA. Tune in to @dancingabc today and all will be explained," he wrote on Instagram. "Tough show for #teamMaksimumHeat and @heatherrelizabethh would have to hold it down for both of us. Please show her your love and support while I work on getting my ass back to the ballroom. #DidNotSeeThisComing #WillBeBackBetterThanEver."
"Will be missing @MaksimC tonight, but you better believe I'm still bringing the heat with @Dance10Alan in the meantime #TeamMaksimumHeat," Heather tweeted.
Alan competed on So You Think You Can Dance and is currently a member of the Dancing With the Stars troupe. He's stepped in for a number of sidelined Dancing With the Stars pros in the past, including Gleb Savchenko when he was competing with Jana Kramer and Mark Ballas when he was partnered with Paige VanZant.
During the first week of competition Maks and Heather got a score of 28 out of 40 for their Viennese Watlz to "Make Something Beautiful" by Ben Rector. The highest score of the night went to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her pro partner Sasha Farber.
See how Alan and Heather do on Monday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.