In 2017, Rachel Dolezal still believes she is a black woman.

The former civil rights activist appeared on NBC's Today Monday to promote her book, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World, and spoke to Savannah Guthrie about her racial identity. "I don't identify as African American; I identify as black," Dolezal, 39, said. "I am Pan-African diaspora. I definitely feel like in America—even though race is a social construct, and we've established this in academia and in science—there's still a line drawn in the sand."

During a Today interview with Matt Lauer in November 2015, Dolezal acknowledged that she was born to Caucasian parents, but also said she identifies as black. Amid public outcry, she later resigned as president of the Spokane, Wash., branch of the NAACP.