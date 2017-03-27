Getty Images
Chris Evans' plan to be a dad one day isn't the only thing he revealed to E! News when we sat down with him last week to talk about his new movie Gifted.
Here are five more things we learned about the hunky actor that ya gotta know.
1. Young Love: Evans said he had at least three celebrity crushes when he was a kid. "Elisabeth Shue from Adventures of Babysitting and Karate Kid!...Lori Loughlin was a big one. Come on, who didn't love Lori Loughlin? She hasn't aged at all. Sandra Bullock was a big one too...like when I was like in seventh or eight grade."
2. Song & Dance: Evans not only knows how to tap dance (just ask any of his co-stars, who frequently comment on his awesome dancing skills), but he'd love to star in a musical. "I'm looking to find one," he said, adding, "I love Gene Kelly, he was great. Wouldn't it be great to do a [Gene Kelly] biopic or something like that?"
Or Guys & Dolls! "That would be great, too," Evans said. "I did that in high school."
3. Be Our Guest: Evans hasn't seen the new Beauty and the Beast yet, but he will. "I am a Disney buff," said Evans.
4. It's Elementary: Evans' favorite subject in school was math. "I probably didn't like English too much," he said. "I hate spelling and grammar." (He stars in Gifted as a boat mechanic who is raising his six-year-old math prodigy niece.)
5. Super Power: Evans' official reign as Captain America is set to end after the third and fourth Avengers movies. "After that my contract is done so it's out of my hands," he said. However, he may not be ready to put down that shield: "I have been doing this for so long, it's tough to think about not doing it. For almost a decade now there has always been one around the corner. I would be open to it. I love playing that guy."
Gifted is in theaters on April 7.