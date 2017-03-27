Chris Evans' plan to be a dad one day isn't the only thing he revealed to E! News when we sat down with him last week to talk about his new movie Gifted.

Here are five more things we learned about the hunky actor that ya gotta know.

1. Young Love: Evans said he had at least three celebrity crushes when he was a kid. "Elisabeth Shue from Adventures of Babysitting and Karate Kid!...Lori Loughlin was a big one. Come on, who didn't love Lori Loughlin? She hasn't aged at all. Sandra Bullock was a big one too...like when I was like in seventh or eight grade."

2. Song & Dance: Evans not only knows how to tap dance (just ask any of his co-stars, who frequently comment on his awesome dancing skills), but he'd love to star in a musical. "I'm looking to find one," he said, adding, "I love Gene Kelly, he was great. Wouldn't it be great to do a [Gene Kelly] biopic or something like that?"