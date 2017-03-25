Orange Is the New Black Star Samira Wiley Marries Lauren Morelli

Lauren Morelli, Samira Wiley

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for OUT100

Wedding bells are ringing!

Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley married longtime love Lauren Morelli in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday, Martha Stewart Weddings reports. The newlyweds, who met on the set of the wildly popular Netflix series, tied the knot during a confetti-themed celebration in the same place they got engaged last October.

Designed after their love of Funfetti cake, the magazine reports Samira and Lauren called upon Beth Helmstetter Events to plan the wild, fun-loving bash.

Wiley's parents officiated the outdoor ceremony, which was preceded by recession up the aisle to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It." And no wedding would be complete without a little Justin Bieber! The brides made their grand entrance to the reception as the pop star's smash hit "Baby" played. 

Samira and Lauren both wore Christian Siriano, and the former switched up her look ahead of the reception. During the ladies' first dance, an explosive confetti cannon rained down upon their guest, because, duh

Earlier this month, Samira was joined by her closest friends as well as co-stars  Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks for a bachelorette party held at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami. 

The couple began dating in 2014 following Lauren's amicable split and divorce from Steve Basilone, her husband of two years. The OITNB writer-producer came out as gay in an Identities.Mic essay published in May 2014, writing, "I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the [OITNB] set."

Congratulations, you two!

