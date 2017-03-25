This is one small step for music lovers everywhere, and one giant leap for the One Directionfandom.

Twitter nearly imploded Saturday when Harry Styles reportedly unveiled what appears to be a release date for his debut solo single. The teaser aired across the pond in between segments of The Voice U.K., and alludes to April 7 as a big day for the British heartthrob.

In the 30-second spot, which quickly surfaced all over the internet, Styles is seen walking through a smoky room toward a door with bright lights shining through it. We then see a glimpse of the singer's signature green eyes and long brunette curls before "April 7th" flashes across the screen.

Oh, the mystery and intrigue of it all!