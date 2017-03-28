It's time to get your WrestleMania merch on!
With WrestleMania 33 just a few days away, we've compiled a little WWE gift guide that's perfect for every Total Divas fan. Before Sunday's big showdown in Orlando, browse our list of fun and useful items that are sure to get you in the mood for Sunday's show.
From WrestleMania jerseys and tees to stuffed bears, shot glasses, hats and more, our gift guide has something for any wrestling fanatic.
So shop now, Total Divas fans, and don't forget to watch WrestleMania 33 this Sunday starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT!
1. Paige "This is My House" 15 oz. Mug ($9.99): Use this cool mug to stay warm with a hot cup of coffee this holiday season.
2. WrestleMania 33 Sportiqe Women's Royal Blue Tank Top ($29.99): Stand out at WrestleManie in this bright blue tank that screams Orlando.
3. Naomi "Feel the Glow" Authentic T-Shirt ($24.99) : Feel the glow with this stylish T-shirt.
4. WrestleMania 33 Drink Sleeve ($5.00): Enjoy a cold drink without leaving a ring of water on your table.
5. Brie Bella "Brie Mode Activated" 3-Piece Headband Set ($14.99): Perfect for keeping your hair out of your face while you're in Brie Mode.
6. WrestleMania 33 Shot Glass ($9.99): Bottoms up! Because WrestleMania is the perfect event to get a little tipsy with your friends.
7. Nikki Bella "Stay Fearless" Drawstring Bag ($14.99): Stay fearless with this drawstring bag, great for your loved one who likes to hit the gym.
8. WrestleManis 33 Football Jersey ($74.99): This WrestleMania jersey can be worn to any sporting event year round.
9. John Cena "HLR" Slide Slippers ($14.99): Keep your feet warm with these hustle, loyalty and respect slippers.
10. WrestleMania 33 Magnet Frame ($9.99): Remember how much fun you had at WrestleMania 33 by framing a photo of yourself at the event on your fridge to enjoy until next year's showdown.
11. John Cena "HLR" Scarf ($14.99): How cozy does this scarf look?!
12. WrestleMania 33 Striped Long Sleeve T-Shirt (39.99): This trendy tee looks great on guys or girls!
13. Daniel Bryan "YES!" Smackdown GM T-Shirt ($24.99): Say yes, yes, yes to this Daniel Bryan T-shirt.
14. WrestleMania 33 Plush Bear ($9.99): Great for the kiddos!
15. Natalya "Queen of Harts" Women's Authentic T-Shirt ($24.99): Perfect for the fans of Nattie Neidhart!
16. WrestleMania 33 White Baseball Hat: Great for outdoor activities.
17. The Miz "I'm Awesome" Retro T-Shirt ($24.99): Stay awesome in this cool T-shirt this holiday season!
