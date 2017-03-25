Saturday Savings: Lily Collins Says It All in This $20 Shirt

Who said making a statement has to come with a high price?

Lily Collins is saying it all with a Sub_Urban Riot tee (originally $44) that now cost $20.

Graphic tees are undoubtedly a year-round staple for the cheeky (and the fashionable). Boldly stamped with a tongue-in-cheek slogan or visual, these simple T-shirts can be a super-cute way to say what you mean, without the budget-busting price tag.

As much as we'd like to look this good—#NoFilter—when we're leaving the gym, we can't all be sporting the same saying as the bare-faced actress. Why? It's about to sell out.

So for those of you who want some alternative, discounted options (that accurately express your current sitch), we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find your perfect match.

Shop the Look

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

Boohoo, Sarah XOXO Slogan T-shirt, Was: $14 Now: $10

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

Urban Outfitters Instinct Tee, Was: $28 Now $11.25 

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

Balmain Do You Speak Balmain T-shirt, Was: $324 Now: $162

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

Uniqlo Graphic T-Shirt (Keith Haring), Was: $14, Now $9

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

DKNY, Insert Logo Here Print T-shirt, Was: $178 Now: $124

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

Natasha Zinko Go Bananas! Print T-shirt, Was: $260 Now: $78

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

H&M T-shirt with Printed Design, Was: $13 Now: $7

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

The Poster List Happy Hour T-Shirt, Was: $20 Now: $16

ESC: Lily Collins Saturday Savings

Chiara Ferragni Flirting T-shirt, Was: $211 Now: $84 

So, what does your tee say? Ours says "We Love Deals."

