Who said making a statement has to come with a high price?
Lily Collins is saying it all with a Sub_Urban Riot tee (originally $44) that now cost $20.
Graphic tees are undoubtedly a year-round staple for the cheeky (and the fashionable). Boldly stamped with a tongue-in-cheek slogan or visual, these simple T-shirts can be a super-cute way to say what you mean, without the budget-busting price tag.
As much as we'd like to look this good—#NoFilter—when we're leaving the gym, we can't all be sporting the same saying as the bare-faced actress. Why? It's about to sell out.
So for those of you who want some alternative, discounted options (that accurately express your current sitch), we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find your perfect match.
Boohoo, Sarah XOXO Slogan T-shirt, Was: $14 Now: $10
Urban Outfitters Instinct Tee, Was: $28 Now $11.25
Balmain Do You Speak Balmain T-shirt, Was: $324 Now: $162
Uniqlo Graphic T-Shirt (Keith Haring), Was: $14, Now $9
DKNY, Insert Logo Here Print T-shirt, Was: $178 Now: $124
Natasha Zinko Go Bananas! Print T-shirt, Was: $260 Now: $78
H&M T-shirt with Printed Design, Was: $13 Now: $7
The Poster List Happy Hour T-Shirt, Was: $20 Now: $16
Chiara Ferragni Flirting T-shirt, Was: $211 Now: $84
So, what does your tee say? Ours says "We Love Deals."