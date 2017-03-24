Some may call it imitation—we call it flattery.

When it comes to fashionably twinning—either on purpose or accidentally—it's always better to put your own twist on an outfit to set yourself apart.

Such was the cast Thursday night at a Dolce & Gabbana cocktail party in Los Angeles, where starlets Sofia Carson and Sistine Stallone arrived in seemingly matching t-shirt and embellished skirt ensembles, both designed by the label of honor. The event was in celebration of the #DGNewVision #DGMillennials campaign.

Thanks to the magic of styling, they were able to put their own spin on the similar looks for equally standout ensembles.