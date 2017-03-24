Dolce&Gabbana
Some may call it imitation—we call it flattery.
When it comes to fashionably twinning—either on purpose or accidentally—it's always better to put your own twist on an outfit to set yourself apart.
Such was the cast Thursday night at a Dolce & Gabbana cocktail party in Los Angeles, where starlets Sofia Carson and Sistine Stallone arrived in seemingly matching t-shirt and embellished skirt ensembles, both designed by the label of honor. The event was in celebration of the #DGNewVision #DGMillennials campaign.
Thanks to the magic of styling, they were able to put their own spin on the similar looks for equally standout ensembles.
For Sofia, that meant layering a leather motorcycle jacket over her deeper colored top, accessorizing with leopard-print pumps and adding a pop of color with a bold red lip.
In the other corner, Stallone's vibrant green purse and heels complemented the floral motif of the skirt and coordinating pastel version of the t-shirt.
If these looks are giving you fashion envy, a similar version can be yours for a pretty penny.
A black print version of the skirt with pink buttons and a bow appliqué retails for $1,495 and the cotton t-shirt comes with a $1,395 price tag.