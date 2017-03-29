It's that time of year again, y'all!
The Academy of Country Music Awards marks the first major country music prizegiving of the year, and organizers are kicking it off with a bang at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena this Sunday, April 2nd. For the 52nd annual ceremony, more than 25 acts are expected to take the stage, including Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys You read that right - the "Oh my God, we're back again" Backstreet Boys.
Speaking of Keith Urban, he's the one to beat this year since he leads the pack of nominees with seven nominations, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Ripcord.
Vevo
Although Miranda Lambert follows closely behind Keith with five nominations, the one to look out for is the Female Vocalist of the Year. The Automatic hitmaker has won this trophy seven times - that's every single year since 2009. She tied Reba McEntire's record with last year's win, but if Miranda beats out heavyhitters Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood on Sunday, she'll be the first and only singer to win Female Vocalist of the Year eight times. And consecutive wins, no less!
And no need to worry that you'll be bored during the show - good pals Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are back for a second year as co-hosts to keep you entertained - and maybe they can get through the ceremony without their friend (and Luke's former ACM co-host) Blake Shelton crashing their monologue like he did last year.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
It will also be a big night for Maren Morris - the 2016 ACMs marked the first-ever award show the 26 year old ever attended, and this year, she returns as a nominee with six nods in four different categories, including Album of the Year for Hero and Single Record of the Year for "My Church", the same song which earned her a Grammy in February. And if it's any indication of how her night will go, Maren is already going into Sunday's show as a winner - last month she was named New Female Vocalist of the Year, the same award Miranda incidentally won 10 years ago. Here's hoping this year's ACMs will be a big one for both of them.
For more stats on this year's ceremony, check out E!'s video above and watch the ACM Awards this Sunday, April 2nd at 8p ET/5 PT on CBS.