It's that time of year again, y'all!

The Academy of Country Music Awards marks the first major country music prizegiving of the year, and organizers are kicking it off with a bang at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena this Sunday, April 2nd. For the 52nd annual ceremony, more than 25 acts are expected to take the stage, including Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys You read that right - the "Oh my God, we're back again" Backstreet Boys.

Speaking of Keith Urban, he's the one to beat this year since he leads the pack of nominees with seven nominations, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Ripcord.