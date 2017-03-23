Ben Affleck is a big kid at heart.

With Jennifer Garner filming Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda alongside Josh Duhamel in Atlanta, Ben is on full-time daddy duty. So, on Wednesday, he decided to visit Disneyland with his son Sam Affleck, 5; daughters Violet Affleck, 11, and Seraphina Affleck, 8, were M.I.A.

As a source tells E! News, "Ben wanted to set up a special outing for the two of them."

Mission accomplished. According to an eyewitness, Ben and Sam were "very cute" while enjoying Dumbo the Flying Elephant, It's a Small World, Mad Tea Party and other attractions. And, at one point, the 44-year-old dad was seen wearing a Batman backpack when Sam grew tired of carrying it around. "Sam was having the best time and wanted to ride again and again."