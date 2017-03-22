We can see Beyoncé's halo.

The music superstar made one cancer patient's dream come true when, after a campaign started by her family and friends caught Bey's attention, she FaceTimed the Houston-based teen with a special message.

Fan sites shared the heartwarming interaction to social media on Wednesday, which features Queen Bey telling Ebony Banks, "I love you" and waving to the camera.

Banks, whose nickname is "Ebob," has spent the majority of her senior year in the hospital after being diagnosed with a rare form of stage four cancer, local station KIAH reports. Earlier this month, the Alief Independent School District and Banks' closest family and friends held an early graduation ceremony in her honor.