When you begin filming a movie, the odds are ever in your favor that you'll develop a special bond with the cast and crew.

Such was the case for The Hunger Games cast who not only completed several films together, they traveled the world to support each and every installment.

Whether posing on the red carpet or attending award shows together, there was chemistry and a bond between Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson and more cast members that could not be denied.

But as the fifth anniversary of The Hunger Games hits today, many familiar faces from the film aren't as close anymore.

No, there wasn't a big feud or drama behind the scenes. Instead, it appears to be a combination of distance, busy schedules and new projects.

We decided to take a trip down memory lane to see what other casts gradually became more distant. Don't cry that the closeness is over. Smile because it was real and happened!