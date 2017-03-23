When you begin filming a movie, the odds are ever in your favor that you'll develop a special bond with the cast and crew.
Such was the case for The Hunger Games cast who not only completed several films together, they traveled the world to support each and every installment.
Whether posing on the red carpet or attending award shows together, there was chemistry and a bond between Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson and more cast members that could not be denied.
But as the fifth anniversary of The Hunger Games hits today, many familiar faces from the film aren't as close anymore.
No, there wasn't a big feud or drama behind the scenes. Instead, it appears to be a combination of distance, busy schedules and new projects.
We decided to take a trip down memory lane to see what other casts gradually became more distant. Don't cry that the closeness is over. Smile because it was real and happened!
Twilight: When America was debating if they were Team Edward or Team Jacob, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were trying to get used to their A-list status together. An off-camera romance even bloomed between Kristen and Robert. "It's hard to speak to a five-year period in a few sentences, but I loved doing it. But that doesn't mean I want to keep doing it," Kristen recently shared with UpRoxx. "But if other people? Yeah, sure. To be honest with you: I would be interested. I'd be kind of fascinated, but it wouldn't emotionally affect me one way or the other."
Charlie's Angels: Seventeen years since the first movie came out, much has changed in the lives of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. But in 2011, one of the stars made it clear that they would be down for a third installment. "I would love to!" Cameron shared with E! News at the premiere of The Green Hornet. "Of course I would. Why wouldn't I? It's be fun! I don't know if we'll do it. I mean, we played the movie as the new crop of Charlie's Angels and we never were trying to be [or] pretend we were the other girls. So it might just be time for a new crop of girls to come on."
High School Musical: While we all know Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale still deserve BFF status, much of the cast isn't as close compared to when they played Wildcats in high school. While the gang has reunited on a few occasions such as the premiere of Kenny Ortega's Disney Channel original movie titled Descendants, it's not exactly a regular affair. At least we still have that 10-year anniversary telecast to remember.
American Pie: Sure this cast had their share of headlines and drama. At the end of the day, however, Tara Reid, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan and more stars were able to create a franchise that had movie audiences laughing time and time again. Despite its box-office success, Jason Biggs recently admitted that the films wouldn't be as successful today. "Specifically for that demographic, there's now so much more," he told HuffPost Live. "The internet has really provided so much more distraction, and I also think teenagers especially have kind of been anesthetized to a lot."
Harry Potter: One of the most beloved franchises in Hollywood also had one of the closest casts. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Tom Felton were just some of the stars who created lasting friendships both on and off screen. While the cast has shown up to celebrate the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort, the crew struggles to all meet up together. But like the movie reminds us, the ones that love us never really leave us.