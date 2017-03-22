Getty Images
Tales of Nia Long and Taraji P. Hensonbeing at odds are fiction, according to Long's rep.
Amid reports that the two Empire actresses were "at each other's throats" during production of the Fox series' third season, Long's camp says nothing could be further from the truth.
"This story is complete nonsense," the star's rep said in a statement.
Reports have accused Long, who had a recurring role throughout the current season, of allegedly being rude to the makeup, hair and wardrobe teams—actions that reportedly incited a rift between her and Henson.
TMZ claimed the women ultimately gave each other the silent treatment. However, the Beaches star's rep maintains this was not her client's behavior.
"Throughout her long, established career, Nia has been nothing but a consummate professional treating all members of productions with respect," Long's rep elaborated. "This is nothing but another complete fabrication about a series that has been plagued by constant rumors of drama and misconduct."
While Henson is back to her signature character Cookie, Long landed a recurring role as a club owner who gets into it with the female protagonist.
Guess art isn't imitating life this time around.
E! has reached out to Henson's camp for comment.