"Watch Out!" Megan & Kyle's Double Date Takes a Scary Turn on The Arrangement: Find Out Why

A fun night out turns disastrous on Sunday's The Arrangement.

On the episode, Megan (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle (Josh Henderson) have a double date with superstar athlete Brandon (Colin Lawrence) and his wife Claudia (Leah Gibson). After grabbing dinner, the two couples head to karaoke, which is where the evening starts to take a turn for the worse.

While Megan and Kyle are on stage singing, Claudia sees Brandon giving another girl his autograph…on her butt! And in the car on the way home, Claudia confronts Brandon about it as he's driving Megan and Kyle home.

"We should've taken an Uber," Megan says to Kyle as Claudia and Brandon's fighting turns into flirting in the front seat.

Christine Evangelista, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 104

"Just drive please!" Megan tells Brandon.

But when the couple continues to mess around up front, their car swerves into oncoming traffic!

Watch the exclusive clip above to see how the double date takes a scary turn and then watch The Arrangement this Sunday to see what happens next!

