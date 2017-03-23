EXCLUSIVE!

Get a First Look at the Extravagant Lives of E!'s Second Wives Club

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kristen Bell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Whoa, Scheana Accuses Shay of Cheating on Pump Rules Reunion

Christine Evangelista, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 104

"Watch Out!" Megan & Kyle's Double Date Takes a Scary Turn on The Arrangement: Find Out Why

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's an exclusive new club in town.

In the upcoming reality series Second Wives Club, E!'s cameras will follow the privileged and extravagant lives of six women who are either married or engaged to extremely wealthy men in Los Angeles.

"The luxury of the life we live is amazing," Shiva Safai, Mohamed Hadid's fiancée, says. "We have amazing homes. I'm not sure how many bedrooms, but I really think we have 11…I think."

But despite the multi-million dollar mansions, expensive sports cars, yachts and diamond necklaces, it's not always easy being a second (or third or fourth or fifth) wife.

Photos

Meet the Cast of Second Wives Club

Second Wives Club Cast

E!

As the supertease above proves, even though these second wives lead first-class lifestyles, their everyday experiences aren't always picture perfect.

So, prepare for an introduction into the lavish worlds of Shiva, Katie Cazorla, Veronika Obeng, Shawna Craig, Tania Mehra and Morisa Surray as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationships and careers. 

Get a first look at all the drama ahead in the sneak peek above!

Second Wives Club premieres Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Second Wives Club , E! Shows , Top Stories , Exclusives
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again