There's an exclusive new club in town.

In the upcoming reality series Second Wives Club, E!'s cameras will follow the privileged and extravagant lives of six women who are either married or engaged to extremely wealthy men in Los Angeles.

"The luxury of the life we live is amazing," Shiva Safai, Mohamed Hadid's fiancée, says. "We have amazing homes. I'm not sure how many bedrooms, but I really think we have 11…I think."

But despite the multi-million dollar mansions, expensive sports cars, yachts and diamond necklaces, it's not always easy being a second (or third or fourth or fifth) wife.