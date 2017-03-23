"I love my father very much," she told Cosmopolitan.com in November 2015. "I attribute so much of the person I am today to the values that he and my mother set for us, and the way they encouraged us every day of our lives to go out and find what we love doing, and to fulfill our potential and really be happy. I mean, that was the key. He actually in some ways discouraged us from entering real estate because he was nervous that if he did the opposite and if he pushed us, we'd do it out of obligation as opposed to out of passion.

"So, you know, it can be very hard [to hear or read mean things said about him], but it's also amazing to see how his message is so loudly and strongly and impactfully resonating with so many people. Since he got in the race, he's been in the No. 1 position running for the highest office in the country, if not the world. So I'm incredibly proud of him."

Ten months later, Ivanka showed her frustration—a rarity in and of itself—with the same site when asked about her support for paid maternity leave in light of her father saying in 2004 that pregnancy was "inconvenient" for employers.

"So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions, and I think my father has put forth a very comprehensive and really revolutionary plan to deal with a lot of issues," she replied. "So I don't know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this if you're going to make a comment like that."

When the interviewer explained that she was just trying to reasonably follow up on statements a presidential candidate had made, Ivanka said, "Well, you said he made those comments. I don't know that he said those comments."