Ivanka Trump supported First Lady Melania Trump in one of her first formal events inside the White House.

Wearing a strapless black dress, the businesswoman shared photos on Instagram both before and after attending the annual Governors' Ball.

"From the monster truck show to the Governor's Ball..." Ivanka shared on social media while posing with her husband Jared Kushner.

Ivanka later added, "Just arrived home after an amazing night at The White House with @realdonaldtrump, @Flotus and 46 governors from across the nation."

Before attending the formal event, the mother-of-three was able to enjoy some family time during a visit to Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.