"I think he's going to feel more uncomfortable than I'm going to feel," Scheana continues. "I'm in a room of support and friends."

Aside from having no support in the room, also being accused of cheating during their sitdown probably makes Shay uncomfortable, too. His response? "I can't even look at you right now." Whoa.

In addition to Scheana and Shay's divorce drama, fans will also see the return of former cast member Lala Kent. Though she made a brief appearance to face Lisa toward the end of the season, the former hostess surprises the rest of the cast when she makes an appearance to address her (many) feuds and all the rumors about her dating a married man, which she always denied.

"Because of everything you've heard and made up in your head, you really f--ked with my life a lot," she tells a shocked Stassi Schroeder. "So stop!"