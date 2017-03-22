"I caught him texting another girl."
For the first time since filing for divorce, Scheana Marie is coming face-to-face with estranged husband Mike Shay...and Bravo's cameras are capturing the emotional moment. Vanderpump Rules' season five epic three-part reunion doesn't kick off until April 3, but E! News has your exclusive first look at all the drama the SUR gang will be SURving.
"I haven't seen him since we filmed," Scheana tells Lisa Vanderpump in the video above, with the reality star filing for divorce in November 2016. Fans have seen the slooooow disintegration of their marriage play out this season, and will see Scheana make the decision to file in the March 27 finale.
"I think he's going to feel more uncomfortable than I'm going to feel," Scheana continues. "I'm in a room of support and friends."
Aside from having no support in the room, also being accused of cheating during their sitdown probably makes Shay uncomfortable, too. His response? "I can't even look at you right now." Whoa.
In addition to Scheana and Shay's divorce drama, fans will also see the return of former cast member Lala Kent. Though she made a brief appearance to face Lisa toward the end of the season, the former hostess surprises the rest of the cast when she makes an appearance to address her (many) feuds and all the rumors about her dating a married man, which she always denied.
"Because of everything you've heard and made up in your head, you really f--ked with my life a lot," she tells a shocked Stassi Schroeder. "So stop!"
So what else can you expect from each part of the reunions?
In part one, the SUR gang will look back on the Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright hookup rumor (Ah, we were so young then!) and DJ James Kennedy will address the cheating rumors, while Lala will receive an unexpected apology from an unlikely source. In the April 10 outing, Lala will finally set the record straight about her dating life and her ghosting of the restaurant. Plus, Ariana Madix and Stassi will face off and Scheana will confront Katie Maloney over her drinking.
Finally, in the April 17 conclusion, fans will finally get to see Scheana and Shay discuss their impending divorce and the breakdown of their marriage.
Aren't reunions grand?
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)