Many eyes remain on both Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa's personal lives and TV lives.

Despite the renovation duo's unexpected split in late 2016, the reality star pair are proving the show must go on. According to a source, that means more seasons of Flip or Flop on HGTV.

"They were convinced when the news broke about their separating that it was going to hurt the show, especially as more details about their fighting and the nature of their relationship came out," the source said. "Everyone thought it would be their last season, but ratings and ad sales for the show skyrocketed."