Darcy Hemley, 2014, HGTV/Scripps Networks
Many eyes remain on both Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa's personal lives and TV lives.
Despite the renovation duo's unexpected split in late 2016, the reality star pair are proving the show must go on. According to a source, that means more seasons of Flip or Flop on HGTV.
"They were convinced when the news broke about their separating that it was going to hurt the show, especially as more details about their fighting and the nature of their relationship came out," the source said. "Everyone thought it would be their last season, but ratings and ad sales for the show skyrocketed."
As the sixth season currently airs, HGTV confirmed in early March that a seventh season was in production along with several new installments of the show in Nashville, Texas, Chicago and Las Vegas underway.
"HGTV is thrilled to bring new chapters, new stories and new talent to complement a series that's been a big success on its air," the network said in a press release at the time.
Despite the changes in their personal lives, the co-parents have publicly maintained they're committed to their show.
"We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show," Christina said during an interview on Good Morning America. "We met at work, so we worked together before we ever started dating."
"We love filming. That's our job. We've been doing it a long time," Tarek told Today's Joe Fryer. "We love releasing a good product for our fans and just had to fight through it and do the best we could and I think it turned out great."