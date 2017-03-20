Getty Images; AP Photo
Getty Images; AP Photo
No need to call Olivia Pope, people...
A few people raised their eyebrows after photos surfaced of Scandal star Tony Goldwyn hanging out at Disneyland with Huma Abedin, the vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 political campaign.
However, E! News can confirm their visit was totally friendly.
"They are very close friends and worked very closely together when Tony campaigned for Hillary," a source tells us. "Tony is married and loves his wife, [Jane Musky]."
Another insider added, "Tony's wife wasn't there because she is in New York working."
The photos, obtained by TMZ, showed Goldwyn hanging out with Abedin, her young son and another woman. The group was photographed hitting a ton of rides, like Splash Mountain, and snacking on some of the park's finest, including ice cream, of course.
The television president was a big supporter of Clinton during the campaign, speaking at the DNC conference and joining the former candidate on the set of Scandal alongside Abedin. They even teamed up for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year, too.
Meanwhile, Goldwyn and Musky have been married for 30 years. They have two daughters together, Anna and Tess.