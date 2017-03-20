Dancing With the Stars has always been a fun show filled with plenty of surprising moments, from pregnancy announcements to engagements, and this season we hope won't be any different.

The ABC dancing competition series premieres tonight and in honor of its beg debut we're creating a list of all the surprises we want to see on this season. Will former co-stars make a cameo? Will someone step in as a guest judge? We won't know until it happens, but we can certainly hope for these heartwarming moments:

1. Glee reunion: With Heather Morris a competitor on this season, us Glee fans are hoping for a reunion. It would be even better if Morris' onscreen boyfriend, Artie (Kevin McHale), made an appearance to twirl his ex once more.