Meet Julia, Sesame Street's First Muppet With Autism

Sesame Street will soon introduce viewers to a Julia, new Muppet who has autism.

CBS' 60 Minutes was on set when Abby Cadabby and Elmo introduced Julia to Big Bird, who became confused when Julia didn't acknowledge him. Eventually, the four Muppets decided to play tag together. "Julia's so excited that she's jumping up and down. That's a thing that can be typical of some kids with autism," said Christine Ferraro, who has been a writer on Sesame Street for 25 years. "Then it turns into a game where they're all jumping like her. So, it was a very easy way to show that with a very slight accommodation they can meet her where she is."