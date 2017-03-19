Who said you can't mix business with pleasure?!
Nick Vialltook a break from rehearsing for Monday night's season premiere of Dancing With the Stars for a dinner date with fianceé Vanessa Grimaldi, DWTS partner Peta Murgatroyd and her hubby, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
The fab foursome was all smiles as they stepped out Saturday night to grab a bite to eat at The Church Key in West Hollywood. The Bachelor star grasped his leading lady's hand tightly, who glowed in lace-up leather pants and slouchy sweater while Peta and Maks followed closely behind. The professional dancing duo looked just as stylish, Murgatroyd in a navy blue, silk dress and Chmerkovskiy in a sporty black and white look.
Vanessa and Nick's latest outing comes only days after the newly engaged reality TV stars buddied up with fellow Bachelor Nation couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell for a night out on the town.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Viall, whose romantic proposal aired last week during the season finale of The Bachelor, has been busy preparing for the ABC competition series. He has Grimaldi's full support of his dancing endeavors, and she recently stopped by a rehearsal to meet Peta's newborn son. The results? One must-see photo opp.
Shortly after Nick and Vanessa went public with their relationship, they stopped by E! News to put an end to rumors that their romance had fizzled out after the cameras stopped rolling.
"In any relationship you have the fear that it might not work out," Vanessa shared with E! News' Carissa Culiner. "The great thing we have is the openness and the communication and the willingness to understand each other."
Nick added, "We're not going to compare ourselves to the ones that have been most successful and we're not going to compare ourselves to the ones that lasted a very short amount of time. We'll see what happens and we're very optimistic."
Those smiles don't lie!
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.