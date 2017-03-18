The two began their trip to Paris Friday and there have been no visible signs of any trouble in paradise.

Following an event-packed day, the two went sightseeing Saturday and appeared to be smitten with each other. They looked cozy at Musee d'Orsay, where they were photographed looking through its famous giant clock, and were all smiles as they visited the Eiffel Tower, where they met fans and members of a rugby team.

The two played ball with some schoolchildren and chatted with their parents.

"Kate was interested in my daughter's toy monkey she was holding and said that [their son Prince] George had a toy rabbit called Bum Bum," one mother told the Press Association.