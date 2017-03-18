MICHEL EULER/AFP/Getty Images
MICHEL EULER/AFP/Getty Images
Ah, c'est l'amour!
Kate Middleton and husband Prince William looked more in love than ever as they took in the sights of Paris during the couple's first official visit to the French capital.
Their visit comes days after the prince drew embarrassment for the Royal family after skipping an event at home in favor of a boys' ski trip and being caught on video "dad-dancing" near several woman at a Swiss nightclub. He and his family members have not commented. A source said his wife was "disappointed" with his behavior.
The two began their trip to Paris Friday and there have been no visible signs of any trouble in paradise.
Following an event-packed day, the two went sightseeing Saturday and appeared to be smitten with each other. They looked cozy at Musee d'Orsay, where they were photographed looking through its famous giant clock, and were all smiles as they visited the Eiffel Tower, where they met fans and members of a rugby team.
The two played ball with some schoolchildren and chatted with their parents.
"Kate was interested in my daughter's toy monkey she was holding and said that [their son Prince] George had a toy rabbit called Bum Bum," one mother told the Press Association.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a multi-color, 3/4-bell sleeve tweed fit and flare belted Chanel blazer dress, paired with black pumps.
She was later spotted wearing a red Carolina Herrera coat with a black turtleneck sweater and black wool gloves as she and William attended the Six Nations tournament Rugby Union match between France and Wales at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A body language expert had told E! News Friday that she saw "no sign of a problem" between the two.
The previous day, William and Kate, wearing a custom double-breasted emerald green Catherine Walker dress coat, met with French Prince Minister Francois Hollande.
She later changed into a black tweed Alexander McQueen gown, paired with ankle strap pumps and pearl jewelry, as the two attended a reception at the British Embassy. Kate then changed her look again, this time opting for a custom-made ice blue Jenny Packham dress, and joined William at a dinner hosted by British Ambassador Edward Llewellyn.
William's mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris at age 36 in 1997. Ten years later, he and brother Prince Harry returned to the city for an unofficial trip to watch the Rugby World Cup final.
William said at the British Embassy Friday that before he and Kate arrived in Paris, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of how much she has enjoyed her many visits to France.
"It is a feeling that Catherine and I entirely share, and look forward to this and many more visits in the years to come—to France our ally, our friend, our neighbor," he said.