To page through the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is to instantly wonder what the models are doing that you aren't.

SI deals in the currency of envy, and that overly unattainable aesthetic used to be their bread and butter—make that their gluten-free bread and dairy-free butter. But the magazine has finally started to come out of the dark ages and model itself after, well, the rest of the universe. No longer are its pages full of women so unrealistically thin. It's certainly a change worth celebrating.

But this year's issue was still rife with #Goals of all kind. It's still Sports Illustrated, after all, and the women filling its photo spreads are still armed with the most expensive swimsuits, professional glam squads and an army of diet and workout experts to help them along. But in 2017, all those secrets aren't under lock and key: They're being shouted from the rooftops, starting with Hunter McGrady.