Todd Fisher is ready to celebrate his mother and sister's lives with their biggest admirers.

Close to one week before Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be remembered at a public tribute, one family member is sharing new details about what fans can expect.

According to Todd, this event is not just being done for close friends. Instead, it's being held for fans to celebrate two special lives.

"Because of Debbie and her connection to her fans and Carrie and her connection to her fans, we thought it was very important to create an event that would be able to give them all an outlet and a place to express," Todd shared with E! News exclusively. "I know that's what my mother would want and I know that's what Carrie would want."

"We created this forum so that everybody could participate, say their goodbyes and have some closure," he added.