Kim Kardashian Has Trouble Dealing With Paris Robbery Aftermath: "I Can't Sleep Unless I Have Four Security Guards"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miley Cyrus

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Kate Middleton ''Disappointed'' in Prince William's Ski Trip Behavior

Kardashian-Jenner Family Deals With Robbery Aftermath

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian is on a long road to recovery following her terrifying Paris robbery.

In a sneak peek at next Sunday's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and her family struggle with security concerns in the aftermath of her attack.

"I can't sleep unless I have four security guards just outside my house," Kim says in the clip.

Kris Jenner goes on to say, "It's my job to take care of everybody."

"Do you think we have enough security?" Khloe Kardashians asks and Kris responds, "No."

Then Kendall Jenner tells a chilling story about coming home to find a man standing outside her house waiting for her. Yikes! Watch the preview for yourself.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again