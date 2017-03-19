Kim Kardashian is on a long road to recovery following her terrifying Paris robbery.

In a sneak peek at next Sunday's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and her family struggle with security concerns in the aftermath of her attack.

"I can't sleep unless I have four security guards just outside my house," Kim says in the clip.

Kris Jenner goes on to say, "It's my job to take care of everybody."

"Do you think we have enough security?" Khloe Kardashians asks and Kris responds, "No."

Then Kendall Jenner tells a chilling story about coming home to find a man standing outside her house waiting for her. Yikes! Watch the preview for yourself.