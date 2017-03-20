"Bikinis are like fries—you can't just have one."

For many Hollywood stars, there's no limit to what you can wear every day of the year.

Whether it's world-famous designers trying to dress you on the red carpet, or up and coming brands gifting product in hopes of an Instagram shout out, finding cool, comfortable clothes just isn't a problem.

But for some famous faces, there is one particular type of clothing they just can't seem to get enough. No, it's not that pair of jeans that fit you perfectly. And it's not those Ugg shoes that could stay on your feet for days. Instead, it's the good ole fashion bikini.

In honor of Hot Bodies Week, we're taking a look at a few stars who love hitting the beach and donning different swimsuits all year round. Perhaps it raises the question: Who needs clothes anyway?