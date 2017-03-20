"Bikinis are like fries—you can't just have one."
For many Hollywood stars, there's no limit to what you can wear every day of the year.
Whether it's world-famous designers trying to dress you on the red carpet, or up and coming brands gifting product in hopes of an Instagram shout out, finding cool, comfortable clothes just isn't a problem.
But for some famous faces, there is one particular type of clothing they just can't seem to get enough. No, it's not that pair of jeans that fit you perfectly. And it's not those Ugg shoes that could stay on your feet for days. Instead, it's the good ole fashion bikini.
In honor of Hot Bodies Week, we're taking a look at a few stars who love hitting the beach and donning different swimsuits all year round. Perhaps it raises the question: Who needs clothes anyway?
Julianne Hough: Cheers to sun, sand and swimsuits! Whether enjoying a bachelorette party on a Caribbean Cruise or a girls' trip in Cabo, the Dancing With the Stars judge always scores a 10 in the wardrobe department while on vacation. "For me, a big part of staying healthy and active is understanding how the things I do every day—like hiking with my dogs, hitting a dance class, and how well I sleep—impact my overall health and fitness goals," she told Shape when asked how she gets her figure.
Hilary Duff: If there's one Hollywood star who loves "Chasing the Sun," it has to be the Younger star. In just the first three months of 2017, the actress has enjoyed getaways to Costa Rica and Mexico. And before the Thanksgiving holiday, Hilary traveled to the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort for a friend's wedding. Spoiler alert: She made time to hit the beach in a bikini. "I don't care to look absolutely perfect in a bathing suit," the singer previously shared with Today. "I'm a normal girl. I'm strong. I'm fit. I feel good about myself after I've had a baby."
Bethenny Frankel: When she's not engrossed in the drama on Real Housewives of New York City, the reality star and Skinnygirl founder can be found soaking up the sun in the Hamptons or Miami. "I nvr saw a sunset I didn't like," she recently wrote on Instagram while hanging out near the ocean blue water. As for how the businesswoman looks so good all year round, perhaps her very own Skinnygirl workouts are the secret weapon.
Alessandra Ambrosio: Whether at home in Southern California or traveling around the world, the supermodel appears to always have a bikini close by. Her love for two-piece swimsuits is so strong that she has her very own line of bikinis in her ále by Alessandra collection available at Everything But Water.